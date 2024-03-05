Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on March 5. The Meg Lanning-led side put up a convincing show with both bat and ball as Mumbai Indians were restricted to 163/8 while chasing a massive 193 to win. Batting first, fifties from Meg Lanning (55 off 38) and Jemimah Rodrigues (69 off 33) helped Delhi Capitals post 192/4. For Mumbai Indians, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar and Hayley Matthews took one wicket each. Defending 193, Delhi Capitals had a memorable day with the ball and while fielding. Jess Jonassen was the best bowler for Delhi Capitals, scalping three wickets for 21 runs. Marizanne Kapp also took two wickets while Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu and Radha Yadav scalped one apiece. This was Mumbai Indians' first defeat in WPL while chasing. ‘F**k Off’ Shabnim Ismail Gives Fiery Send-Off to Shafali Verma After Being Hit for Two Sixes During DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

