Harry Brook is a 24-year-old batsman from England and will be playing IPL to entertain his fans worldwide. In 2022-23 he was one of the amazing new talents to play cricket for England. Brook gets sold to Delhi Capitals for an amount of INR 4 crore. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Harry Brook Goes to Delhi Capitals, Rovman Powell Sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 7.40 Crores
Harry Brook Signs for the DC
Harry Brook will play for the @DelhiCapitals 🙌
He is SOLD to #DC for INR 4 Crore 🔥#IPLAuction | #IPL
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)