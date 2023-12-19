Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson will be joining DC for the Ipl 2024 season. Delhi Capitals paid an amount of INR 5 crore to seal the deal. Richardson has previously joined two other franchises too but has only played three matches and has taken three wickets in his IPL career. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Spencer Johnson Goes to Gujarat Titans for INR 10 Crore, Nuwan Thushara Sold to Mumbai Indians.

Jhye Richardson Signs for Delhi Capitals

