The Young Indian bowler Rasikh Dar is getting ready to play the IPL 2024 season from the franchise Delhi Capitals. DC paid an amount of INR 20 Lakh to secure the deal. Rasikh has previously played for MI and KKR in the IPL. In the three matches he played, he hasn't been able to take a single wicket. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Manimaran Siddharth Sold to LSG for INR 2.40 Crore, Kumar Kushagra Goes to DC.

Rasikh Dar Signs for DC

Last player from the set - Rasikh Dar is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 20 Lakh.#IPLAuction | #IPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

