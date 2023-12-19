West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope will gear up for his debut IPL season as he joins Delhi Capitals for 2024. DC paid an amount of INR 75 Lakh to seal the deal. Hope has played 24 T20 matches and has scored 434 runs with an average of 20.67. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Robin Minz and Spencer Johnson Sold to Gujarat Titans.

Shai Hope Signs for DC

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)