Delhi Capitals have signed another bowler prospect, which they can use for a long time if things go right for the youngster. Tripurana Vijay was acquired by the Delhi Capitals during the acceleration round at the IPL 2025 mega auction for the base price of INR 30 lakh. Delhi Capitals now has every other player they want to complete their squad and look ready. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Delhi Capitals Sign Tripurana Vijay for INR 30 Lakh, Madhav Tiwari for INR 40 Lakh; Bevon Jacobs Goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 40 Lakh.

Tripurana Vijay in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)