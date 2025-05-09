In a major development, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has received a bomb threat via email, amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. The iconic stadium in Delhi, home to the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has hosted five matches in IPL 2025. As per IANS (Indo-Asian News Service), a top DDCA (Delhi and District Cricket Association) official informed about this development and a part of the email that the cricket body received, reportedly read, "There will be a bomb blast in your stadium. We have a committed Pakistan sleeper cell active in India. The blast will be our revenge of Operation Sindoor." The BCCI has already decided to suspend IPL 2025 for one week amid the rising military conflict between India and Pakistan. IPL 2025: BCCI Suspends Indian Premier League for One Week, New Schedule and Venues To Be Announced in Due Course.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Receives Bomb Threat

The Arun Jaitley Stadium received a bomb threat via email on Friday morning, and a police complaint has been registered, a top DDCA official told IANS. “There will be a bomb blast in your stadium. We have a committed Pakistan sleeper cell active in India. The blast will be our… pic.twitter.com/vkOgUEY5DT — IANS (@ians_india) May 9, 2025

