The Denmark National Cricket Team is set to go up against the Kenya National Cricket Team in the ICC Challenge League 2024-26 on Sunday, August 31. The Denmark vs Kenya CC Challenge League A 2025-26 match will be played at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground, St Martin and it starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC Challenge League 2024-26 live telecast is not going to be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There are fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option and they can watch the Denmark vs Kenya live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match pass that costs 19. Bizarre! Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 Match Abandoned Due to Wet Outfield Despite Pitch Being Set on Fire by Ground Staff (See Pic).

ICC Challenge League A 2025-26 Schedule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuwait Cricket (@kuwaitcricketofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)