Denmark national cricket team will square off against the Kuwait national cricket team in the 25th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League 2024-26 on Thursday, August 28. The Denmark vs Kuwait clash will be played at Grainville, St Saviour. The ICC CWC Challenge League 2024-26 match between Denmark vs Kuwait will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India have an online viewing option in the form of FanCode, which will provide Papua New Guinea vs Denmark live streaming online on its app and website, but only for those who purchase a match pass (Rs 19) or tour pass (Rs 49). What is Fake First Ball Prank by Wasim Akram in Asia vs Rest of World Cricket Match in 2000 in Dhaka? Know All About It.

ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 Schedule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuwait Cricket (@kuwaitcricketofficial)

