Devon Conway was named the Man of the Match in the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 final on Monday, May 29. The Kiwi batter played a crucial knock in the rain-hit final, scoring 47 runs off just 25 balls with four fours and two sixes. He provided CSK with a good start for CSK alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad in this match. CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Video Highlights: Watch Ravindra Jadeja Hit Winning Runs in Last Over to Help Chennai Super Kings Win Fifth Title.

Devon Conway Wins Man of the Match

Devon Conway wins Player Of The Match award for his incredible start in the run chase. A dream season for Conway! pic.twitter.com/lM5tpfoLiY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

