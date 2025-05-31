Dewald Brevis made an impressive debut in the Vitality Blast T20, making his presence felt during the Hampshire Hawks vs Essex match on May 30. Walking out to bat for the first time in the competition at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, the South African showed no nerves as he smashed the first ball he faced for a six. Batting at number three, Dewald Brevis smashed 68 runs off just 32 deliveries, a knock that was laced with four fours and six sixes. His knock, along with a 54 from Toby Albert and captain James Vince's 62, helped Hampshire Hawks post a mammoth 230/7, which is their highest score at the venue. Hampshire Hawks went on to win the match by 106 runs, with Essex being bowled out for just 124 in the second innings, with Liam Dawson taking four wickets. Dewald Brevis Smashes Joint-Second Fastest Fifty for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Dewald Brevis Makes Impressive Vitality Blast Debut

Dewald Brevis Scored 68(32) with 6 Sixes 💛 pic.twitter.com/KS8XNwBtEA — 🎰 (@StanMSD) May 30, 2025

Watch Dewald Brevis's First-Ball Six:

Welcome to the Vitality Blast, Dewald Brevis 👋 pic.twitter.com/s8R5xrfJNk — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) May 30, 2025

