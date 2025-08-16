Digvesh Rathi performed his trademark 'notebook' celebration after taking two wickets in one over during the Outer Delhi Warriors vs South Delhi Superstarz match in Delhi Premier League 2025 on Friday, August 15. The leg-spinner gained a lot of spotlight for his 'notebook' celebration while playing for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, for which he was also fined a number of times. He was introduced into the attack in the eighth over of the first innings and that move turned out to be an instant success as he struck with the very first ball, removing Keshav Dabas. And with the last ball of the over, the leg-spinner got rid of Harsh Tyagi. The video of Digvesh Rathi performing his 'notebook' celebration has gone viral on social media. What is Notebook Celebration in Cricket? Know, Details, Origin and Practice of Controversial Celebration Performed by Kesrick Williams, Virat Kohli, Digvesh Rathi and Others.

Digvesh Rathi Performs his 'Notebook' Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Premier League T20 (@delhipremierleaguet20)

