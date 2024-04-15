Dinesh Karthik continues to impress with his finishing skills, and he left a mark on IPL 2024 with a massive 108m six, the longest of the season so far. Karthik achieved this feat during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on April 15. Reportedly competing in his last season, Karthik struck a deadly six on the leg side to get to the mark. He surpassed the previous record jointly held by Heinrich Klaasen and Venkatesh Iyer, who had smashed 106m sixes this season. Unlucky! Will Jacks Run Out at Non-Striker’s End After Ball Deflects off Jaydev Unadkat’s Hand and Hits Stumps During RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Dinesh Karthik Hits Longest Six of IPL 2024

Longest Sixes in IPL 2024 so far Dinesh Karthik is on Top with 108m SIX#RCBvsSRHpic.twitter.com/G3zhvELqFd — Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) April 15, 2024

Watch Dinesh Karthik's 108m Hit:

A 1⃣0⃣8⃣m monster! 💥



The bowlers can finally breathe at the Chinnaswamy as the batting carnage comes to an end! 🥶



Recap the match on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/lclY9rs2Kf— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2024

