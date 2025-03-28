Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach Dinesh Karthik recently posted a video on his Instagram account, where he is seen hosting the entire RCB squad in his home in Chennai ahead of the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match. The former India national cricket team wicket-keeper batsman being a warm host for his RCB squad, hugged everyone on arrival, and had arranged a perfect party, with good food and a lawn for everyone to chill in. Some players were even spotted in the pool. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play Chennai Super Kings next in IPL 2025 on March 29, at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). CSK vs RCB Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 8.

Dinesh Karthik Hosts RCB Squad Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match:

