Dinesh Karthik, who scored a match-winning 55-run knock in India's victory over South Africa in the fourth T20I, revealed that he wants to play the upcoming T20I World Cup this year. Karthik has evolved into this role of a finisher and it was in full display during the fourth T20I against South Africa where he scored 55 runs off just 27 deliveries with nine fours and two sixes, to help India get to a good total. It was also his maiden T20I fifty. You can watch the full interview here.

