Dinesh Karthik had a 'magical' experience at Disneyland with his family after he visited the place with his family. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter took to social media to share pictures from his trip that showed he and his wife, Dipika Pallikal, having a good time with their children in Wonderland. While sharing the pictures, he wrote, "As they say... it's Magical! When in Paris, can't miss this wonderland." 'That's So Sweet' Dinesh Karthik Reacts to Viral Video of 10-Year-Old Eli Who Has Down Syndrome and Plays Cricket!

See Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)