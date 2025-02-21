Team India all-rounder Axar Patel missed out on his hat-trick during the India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage match when Rohit Sharma dropped the catch of Jaker Ali at slips. Axar dismissed Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim in the previous two deliveries and he had the opportunity to scalp a historic hat-trick. India eventually won the game as Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul and Shubman Gill scored a century. Axar reacted on the match as he shared a post with moments from the match and the caption, Wickets in the bag, win on the board… @RohitSharma45 Dinner pending hai'. Fans loved him teasing Rohit and made the post viral on social media. Axar Patel Hat-Trick Miss: Here's List of Records Indian Spinner Missed Out After Rohit Sharma Dropped Jaker Ali's Catch Off His Ball During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Axar Patel Teases Rohit Sharma Reminding Him Of His Dropped Catch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Axar Patel (@akshar.patel)

