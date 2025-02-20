India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is known as one of the safest fielders in his team. However, Rohit made a blunder during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday. Sharma dropped Jaker Ali's catch at the first slip of Axar Patel's hat-trick delivery. After dropping a simple catch, Rohit was frustrated with himself, and he even slammed the ground with his hands. Later on, the Indian captain apologised to Axar Patel. If Axar Patel had taken a hat trick, he would have achieved several records to his name. The left-arm spinner would become the first player with a hat trick on debut in ICC ODI events. Axar would become the first Indian spinner with an ODI hat trick after Kuldeep Yadav. Below is the full list. Funny Memes Go Viral on Rohit Sharma After Indian Captain Drops Catch on Axar Patel's Hat-Trick Delivery During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

List of Records Axar Patel Missed Out

If not for Rohit dropping the catch, Axar Patel would achieve several records in the hat-trick. 🔹 Axar would become first player with hat-trick on Debut in ICC ODI events 🔹 Axar would become the first Indian spinner to take hat-trick in men's ICC events 🔹 Jerome Taylor🏝️ now… pic.twitter.com/xnzCc1k7ct — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 20, 2025

