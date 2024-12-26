Legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh paid a fitting tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh after the former prime minister passed away on Thursday night at 92 in AIIMS Delhi. The veteran Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after his health condition deteriorated at around 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). On the sudden death of renowned economist and former Prime Minister, Harbhajan Singh paid tribute on his 'X' (formerly Twitter), where he wrote an emotional message and shared a few photos with the late Manmohan Singh. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: 'Visionary Leader and True Statesman', Yuvraj Singh Pays Fitting Tribute To Former Prime Minister On Politician's Passing Away.

Harbhajan Singh Pays Tribute To Former PM Manmohan Singh

Saddened by the news of sudden demise of former Prime Minister, a thorough gentleman, and a visionary leader, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji 💔💔What truly set him apart was his calm and steady leadership in times of crisis, his ability to navigate complex political landscapes, and his… pic.twitter.com/WKbjrnADJQ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 26, 2024

