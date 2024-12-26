One of India's greatest cricketers, Yuvraj Singh, paid a fitting tribute to one of the nation's most respected economists, and Prime Ministers, Dr Manmohan Singh, who sadly passed away late Thursday evening in Delhi aged 92. Yuvraj stated that Dr Manmohan Singh was a visionary leader and a true statesman who worked for India's progress. Dr. Manmohan is credited for bringing in foreign investment to India, during his tenure as Finance Minister between 1991 and 1996. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: VVS Laxman Pays Tribute After Veteran Congress Leader Passes Away at 92.

Yuvraj Singh Pays Tribute To Former PM Manmohan Singh

Sad news of the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. A visionary leader and a true statesman who worked tirelessly for India’s progress. His wisdom and humility will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. 🙏 #ManmohanSingh ji — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 26, 2024

