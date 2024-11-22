New Delhi, Nov 22: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Friday lauded his son Aaryavir Sehwag after the youngster hammered 297 while playing for Delhi against Meghalaya in the U-19 men’s Cooch Behar Trophy Elite Group A match at the MCA Ground in Polo, Shillong. "Well played @aaryavirsehwag. Missed a Ferrari by 23 runs. But well done, keep the fire alive and may you score many more daddy hundreds and doubles and triples. Khel jaao..," Sehwag wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Sehwag Scores Sensational Double Hundred During Delhi vs Meghalaya Match in Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25.

Virender Sehwag's Praise For Son Aaryavir

Well played @aaryavirsehwag . Missed a Ferrari by 23 runs. But well done, keep the fire alive and may you score many more daddy hundreds and doubles and triples. Khel jaao.. pic.twitter.com/4sZaASDkjx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 22, 2024

During the 297 marathon knock, the teenager accumulated 51 fours and three sixes to take Delhi to a massive total before declaring the first innings on 623/5. Opting to bat first, Meghalaya posted 260 in their first innings. In reply, Delhi openers Aaryavir and Arnav Bugga added 180 runs for the first wicket as the latter departed after scoring 114 off 108 balls studded with 19 fours and three sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Vansh Jetly added 43 runs before Dhanya Nakra and Aaryavir carried the innings further to end the play on Thursday at a commanding 468/2, holding a 208-run lead.

Meghalaya captain Dipankar Baruah tried various bowling combinations to halt Delhi's momentum, but the visitors took full advantage of the flat pitch. After surpassing Meghalaya's first-innings score of 260, Delhi solidified their position with a commanding 188-run stand for the third wicket between Aaryavir and Dhanya, deepening the hosts' troubles. Prakhar Chaturvedi Becomes First Player to Score 400 in Cooch Behar Trophy Final, Scores 404 Not Out in Karnataka vs Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya resumed their innings at 239/7 but managed to add just 21 more runs. Kshitij Singhania, who was unbeaten on 52 overnight, reached 62 before falling to Udhav Mohan, who finished with figures of 4/88. Angkit Tamang contributed seven more runs to his overnight score of 29 before being dismissed. Aaryavir debuted in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in October, scoring 49 runs against Manipur to guide Delhi to a six-wicket victory.

“My son is 15 years old and is already working hard to get a chance to play in the IPL,” Virender Sehwag said on Star Sports. “The IPL has benefited young talent the most. Earlier, nobody got noticed from Ranji Trophy performances and hence couldn’t make it to the Indian team. But now, if you perform well in the IPL and you showcase your talent, then immediately, you get an opportunity to play for the Indian team. Because of the IPL, so many children from smaller states of the country have started taking cricket seriously and try their best to participate in the IPL and strive hard for it,” he added.

