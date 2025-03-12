In a clash of the bottom-tier teams, Rajasthan Rangers will meet against Mumbai Disruptors in the ongoing Entertainers Cricket League 2025 on March 12. The Rajasthan Rangers vs Mumbai Disruptors ECL T10 match will be played at Indira Gandhi Indoor Cricket Stadium in Delhi and begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the ECL T10 2025 season. Fans can find the Rajasthan Rangers vs Mumbai Disruptors viewing options on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV Channels. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan vs Mumbai ECL T10 2025 live streaming viewing options will be available on WAVES App, SonyLIV, ECL YouTube Channel, and JioTV. International Masters League 2025: India Masters To Play First Semifinal on Thursday in Raipur.

Rajasthan Rangers vs Mumbai Disruptors ECL T10 Live

