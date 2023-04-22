As the world unites to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, April 22, former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan shared wishes for their fans on this special day. Taking to Twitter, Irfan Pathan posted a video of himself and his brother to wish everyone. The caption of the post reads, "Wishing you all happiness and love. Eid Mubarak everyone."

Irfan and Yusuf Pathan Share Wishes for Fans on Eid 2023

Wishing you all happiness and love. Eid Mubarak everyone. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/Wh0hFQIVR1 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)