Nepal defeated UAE in the ICC T20I World Cup Asia Finals by eight wickets and qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 set to be hosted jointly by West Indies and USA. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will have 20 teams participating in the group stages and Nepal will be competing directly in the group stages. Fans in Nepal were absolutely enthralled by the development and cheered in joy. Nepal also played there first Asia Cup in 2023. Nepal and Oman Qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by Entering Summit Clash of Asia Qualifier Final.

Fans Celebrate As Nepal Cricket Team Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The winning moment for Nepal. T20 World Cup bound pic.twitter.com/iZOMBp88vK — Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) November 3, 2023

