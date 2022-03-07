Ricky Ponting was in tears following the death of legendary cricketer and his Australian teammate Shane Warne. Ponting was speaking to Isa Guha on The ICC Review. "He was a teacher through his commentary and I’ve seen hundreds of photos over the last 24 hours of all the spinners he worked with,” emotional Ponting said during the interview as he broke into tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)