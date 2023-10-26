England face an uphill task in order to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals after a devastating eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka. Batting first, England's top and middle order fell apart like a house of cards with the side getting bowled out for just 156 runs. Sri Lanka were dominant in the chase and they cruised to the target in just 25.4 losing only two wickets . This defeat was not only a missed opportunity to claim two points but also a big jolt to their Net Run Rate (NRR), which is down to -1.634. Most Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The reigning champions won the ODI World Cup title for the first time in 2019 and have been one of the most dominant white-ball sides in the world. Playing in India was always going to be tough for the English side and their batters have not clicked as a unit so far, barring that game against Bangladesh. Also, their bowling has not fired with the likes of Reece Topley injured and Mark Wood and Sam Curran among others, not consistent. A lot was expected from skipper Jos Buttler but the England captain has failed to impress with a string of low scores. The competition is intensifying with teams giving it their best to ensure they go through to the last four. Can England qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals from here? Most Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Position Played Won Lost N/R Tied NRR Points 9th 5 1 4 0 0 -1.634 2

Date Match Venue Result Oct 05 England vs New Zealand Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad New Zealand won by 8 wickets Oct 10 England vs Bangladesh HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala England won by 137 runs Oct 15 England vs Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Afghanistan won by 62 runs Oct 21 England vs South Africa Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai South Africa won by 229 runs Oct 26 England vs Sri Lanka M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets Oct 29 England vs India BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Nov 04 England vs Australia Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Nov 08 England vs Netherlands MCA Stadium, Pune Nov 11 England vs Pakistan Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Can England Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals?

The journey might have been tough thus far but all is not lost for England. They still have a outside chance of getting through to the top four, but it would take a massive turnaround from them to be able to do so. Buttler and his team have four matches remaining from where a maximum of 8 points can be obtained. England currently have two points and should the side win all the games, they would reach 10 points, which should be enough for them to go through only if the other teams drop points and also provided their poor NRR is improved as well.

India, New Zealand and South Africa have raced ahead in the top three positions which means England have to look towards Australia to lose their matches against New Zealand, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka and defeat them in the face-to-face encounter.

The 2019 edition was also played in the same format and New Zealand, the eventual runners-up, had made it through to the semis with 11 points and a good NRR. So not only every game from here on is a do-or-die for England, but Ben Stokes and co would also have to keep an eye on the NRR and ensure it improves with every match. The defending champions did not have a good start to their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign as they were handed a big loss by last edition's semifinalists New Zealand.

