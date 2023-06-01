England is currently playing a 4-Day One-off Test against Ireland at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Ahead of the Test match, the England team bus was stopped in the middle of the road by Just Stop Oil protestors. Just Stop Oil is a protest movement calling on the government to halt new fossil fuel licensing and production. The team bus carrying the England team remained stranded for sometime, although they reached the venue on time. How to Watch ENG vs IRE One-Off Test 2023 Day 1 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of England vs Ireland Cricket Match With Time in IST.

England Cricket Team Bus Stopped By Just Stop Oil Protestors

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil supporters march In Kensington and Battersea. 🏏 And apparently that's the @englandcricket team bus. 💀 They might know a bit about a batting collapse, but the climate crisis is no one-day international – it's our biggest test.#JustStopOil #Cricket pic.twitter.com/RWlRpy1e8Z — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 1, 2023

