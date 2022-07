England pacers breathed fire in the first session on Day 4 as they reduced India to 229/7 at lunch. Cheteshwar Pujara was caught while cutting a delivery and Rishabh Pant, who was batting overnight, notched up his second fifty-plus score of the game before falling to Jack Leach while playing a reverse sweep off Jack Leach. Matthew Potts also was amongst the wickets, bouncing out Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur. India now lead by 361 runs with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami at the crease.

England scalp four wickets in the morning session but India's lead has now crossed the 350-run mark! #WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/wMZK8kf03b pic.twitter.com/FUbwHGvJrO — ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)