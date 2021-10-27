Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and chose to bat first against England. For them, Shariful Islam comes into the playing XI in place of the injured Mohammad Saifuddin while England remained unchanged from their win over West Indies.

We lose the toss and bowl first ⚪ #T20WorldCup | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 27, 2021

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

