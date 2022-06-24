Daryl Mitchell once again played the rescue act as his 78* helped New Zealand finish on 225/5 at the end of Day 1 of the third Test on Friday, June 24. New Zealand opted to bat after winning the toss and were reduced to 125/5. Mitchell held on one end with an undefeated 78 to guide Kiwis to a safe total at the end of Day 1. Stuart Broad and Jack Leach took two wickets apiece. Jamie Overton took one wicket.

Daryl Mitchell (78*) & Tom Blundell (45*) lead the batting effort on Day 1 at Headingley 🏏



Catch up on the scores | https://t.co/zN1pVZcpBi#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/aAfjiFn5aa— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2022

