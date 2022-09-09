England Cricket have announced that the third Test match against South Africa has been suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The game was scheduled to start on September 08, 2022 at the Oval but was delayed due to rain and is now cancelled.

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place. For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course. pic.twitter.com/hcQ6CBJ3Wx — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) September 8, 2022

