Match 4 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will see two solid teams begin their campaign, with the England women national cricket team taking on the South Africa women national cricket team. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the ENG-W vs SA-W match, which will commence at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on October 3. Fans in India can find live telecast viewing options of the England Women vs South Africa Women live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. While live streaming viewing options of ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online will be provided on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Shillong Chamber Choir Pays Musical Tribute to Zubeen Garg in Guwahati (Watch Video).

ENG-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming

4-time champs England face South Africa’s fiery pace battery in their opening clash! 🔥 Who are you backing to come out on top in this stern test? ✍🏻👇#CWC25 👉 #ENGvSA | FRI, 3rd OCT, 2:30 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/EihZNx9UIg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 3, 2025

