England wicketkeeper unknowingly knocked down all three stumps while he was fielding a throw from the deep, during the India vs England 1st Test 2024. This happened when Rohit Sharma had played a shot on the on-side and the ball was fielded by Ollie Pope in the deep. Foakes had his eyes on the ball and did not notice the stumps at all, unknowingly knocking them all down on the ground before falling himself. The incident led to the England cricketers laughing as they all saw the humourous side of things. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Fan Wearing Virat Kohli Jersey Touches Rohit Sharma’s Feet After Invading Pitch During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

