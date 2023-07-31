Despite being 2-0 behind in the Ashes 2023 after the 2nd Test at Lord's, England turn around things as they secure victory in the third and final Test of the Ashes 2023 by 49 runs to draw the series 2-2. Australia still retain the Ashes urn. England will look back at the rains in the Manchester Test where they were significantly ahead in the game for a long time. Australia initially looked like easily getting home as Steve Smith and Travis stitched a lengthy partnership, but after the match resumed following a rain-break England gathered momentum chipping away wickets regularly and wrapped up the Australian innings to secure their second victory of the series. Jonny Bairstow Catch Video: Watch England Wicketkeeper Take A One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Mitchell Marsh During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 5th Test.

England Win Fifth Test by 49 Runs

