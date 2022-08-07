England and New Zealand will face each other in the bronze medal clash at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Cricket match has a start time of 02:30 pm IST on August 07, 2022 (Sunday). Sony Sports channels will telecast the games on TV while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming.

India win the semi-final. We will play in the Bronze Medal Match tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CbWb0J8RBC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)