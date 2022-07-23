England Women's team are ready to lock horns with South Africa Women in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series. The match will be played at County Ground, New Road on July 23, 2022, and have a start time of 07:00 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, live telecast and online live streaming of this fixture will not be available in India. Fans can follow live score updates of the match on the teams' social media handles.

