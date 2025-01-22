England U-19 Women’s team will continue their ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 campaign against the USA U-19 Women’s team. The England U19 Women vs USA U19 Women match will be played at JCA Oval, starting at 08:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025, however, group stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans can watch England U19 Women vs USA U19 Women match live on Disney+ Hotstar platform. India Register Second Consecutive Win in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025; Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla’s Dominant Bowling and Gongadi Trisha’s Explosive Batting Help Side Register 10-Wicket Win Over Malaysia.

England U19 Women vs USA U19 Women

It’s Match Day! 🙌🔥



All in readiness for #TeamUSA’s 3rd match of the @ICC U19 Women’s @T20WorldCup against England! 💪



🏏 USA 🆚 England

⏰ 6:30 PM PST | 8:30 PM CST | 9:30 PM EST

📍 Johor, Malaysia



📺 The match will be streaming live on Willow TV! #USAvENG |… pic.twitter.com/l0oTaBova4— USA Cricket (@usacricket) January 22, 2025

