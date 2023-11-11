Virender Sehwag came out in defense of his 'Pakistan Zindabhaag' post on 'X' which he had posted after Babar Azam and co were virtually knocked out of the race to enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals. Sehwag was criticised by a section of fans for his tweet and the former Indian cricketer defended his post with a long explanation. Sehwag highlighted instances of former Pakistan cricketers and also ex-PM Shehbaz Sharif trolling the Indian team after they were beaten comprehensively by England in the semis of T20 World Cup last year. He also highlighted former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza's allegations of ICC and BCCI giving different balls to Indian team. Virender Sehwag Reacts After New Zealand’s Win Over Sri Lanka Puts Pakistan on Brink of Group-Stage Elimination in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Virender Sehwag's Post

In the 21st century there have been 6 ODI world cups. In 6 attempts, only once in 2007 did we not qualify for the semi-finals and have qualified in 5 of the last 6 World cups. On the other hand only once have Pakistan qualified for the semis in 6 attempts in 2011. And they come… pic.twitter.com/W7U67pBrFU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 11, 2023

