Virender Sehwag poked fun at the Pakistan cricket team after New Zealand's win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 put them on the brink of elimination. The Babar Azam-led outfit needed Sri Lanka to beat New Zealand but the opposite happened and now, they are virtually out of the race to enter the semifinals. He posted a picture that read, 'Bye Bye Pakistan' and later, reshared the post and wrote, "Pakistan ki khaas baat hai ki jis team ko Pakistan support karti hai, woh team Pakistan ki tarah khelne lagti hai. Sorry Sri Lanka." Here’s How Pakistan Can Qualify for Semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 After New Zealand’s Big Win Over Sri Lanka.

See Virender Sehwag's Tweet

Pakistan ki khaas baat hai ki jis team ko Pakistan support karti hai, woh team Pakistan ki tarah khelne lagti hai 😂. Sorry Sri Lanka. https://t.co/Qv960oju2m — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2023

