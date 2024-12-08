Star middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer received a book from former India cricketer Pravin Amre about his cricket journey. Pravin Amre shared a reel on his Instagram handle, where Iyer got a copy of 'Zero for Five Book' from former India cricketer. Pravin Amre played 11 Tests and 37 ODIs for India, where he amassed 425 and 513 runs, respectively. The former cricketer smashed a century on his Test debut against South Africa during the Durban Test in 1992-93. Pravin Amre To Quit Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Role After Nine Years Ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Report.

Pravin Amre Gifts Shreyas Iyer a Book

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pravin Amre (@pravinamre)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)