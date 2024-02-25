A fan who went to watch the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 third match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru alleged the volunteers at the stadium threatening and asking him to remove Mumbai Indians flag as it is a home match of Gujarat Giants. The fan also shared the video of the volunteer asking him to remove the flag and it went viral on social media. Mother of Coincidence! Asha Shobana’s Five-Wicket Haul in WPL 2024 Is Eerily Similar to Anil Kumble’s Fifer From IPL 2009, Here’s Why.

Fan Alleges Volunteers At M Chinnaswamy Stadium Forcefully Stopping Spectators from Waving MI Flag

