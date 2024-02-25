RCB Women legspinner Asha Shobana impressed with their performance in the ongoing WPL 2024 when she wreaked havoc against UP Warriorz scalping five-wicket haul and becoming the first Indian cricketer to pick five wickets in the WPL. Asha's performance in the match against UP-W has a lot of similarities with Anil Kumble's first five-wicket haul for RCB in 2009. It was also the second season of the competition, second match of the season, first five-wicket haul for the franchise and both of them didn't play a T20I at the time of taking the fifer. Asha Shobana Stars With Five-Wicket Haul As RCB-W Kickstart WPL 2024 Campaign With Two-Run Victory Over UPW-W.

Asha Shobana’s Five-Wicket Haul in WPL 2024 Is Eerily Similar to Anil Kumble

First RCB bowler to take IPL fifer -- Anil Kumble in 2009 🔹 2nd MATCH of 2nd SEASON 🔹 Took 5 consecutive wickets of team 🔹 Never played T20Is First RCB bowler to take WPL fifer -- Asha Sobhana in 2024 🔹 2nd MATCH of 2nd SEASON 🔹 Took 5 consecutive wickets of team 🔹 Never… pic.twitter.com/hKWo12dzvC — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)