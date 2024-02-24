Star RCB cricketer Virat Kohli has recently became father for the second time as his wife Anushka Sharma gave birth to a male child. The power couple named their son Akaay. As RCB-W play their first match of the WPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, a fan was spotted in the stands holding a placard with 'Akaay RCB' written on it with a lion cub's picture aside. Fans loved the poster and it went viral on social media. Richa Ghosh Scores Her First Half-Century of WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During RCB-W vs UPW-W Match.

Fan Holds Virat Kohli’s Son Akaay’s Poster

Akaay already got more fans irl than some of the cricketers pic.twitter.com/fNmiEPIkmk — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) February 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)