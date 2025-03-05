South Africa captain Temba Bavuma returned back to the playing XI in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal after missing out in the match against England. When Bavuma came out to bat in South Africa's chase of 363, fans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore were chanting his name and a poster reading, 'We don't need Feb 4, We have King Timba Bhavuma' (We don't need Fab Four, we have King Temba Bavuma) was also spotted among them. Netizens loved the poster and it went viral on social media. Rachin Ravindra Shatters Shikhar Dhawan’s Historic Record of Fastest Batter To Hit Five Hundreds in ICC ODI Tournaments, Achieves Feat During SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Fan With 'We Have King Timba Bhavuma' Poster Spotted

Temba Bavuma fans in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/6bjGeAsue0 — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) March 5, 2025

