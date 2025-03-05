New Zealand national cricket team's young sensation Rachin Ravindra shattered former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's elite record of fastest batter to slam five hundreds (in terms of innings) in the ICC ODI global tournaments. Rachin Ravindra achieved this historic feat during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash against the South Africa national cricket team in Lahore on Wednesday. Rachin Ravindra took 13 innings to hit five centuries in ICC ODI tournaments. Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan reached this milestone in 15 innings. Talking about the match, Rachin slammed 108 runs off 101 deliveries, including 13 fours and one maximum. Rachin's stunning century helped New Zealand to post 362/6 in 50 overs. Rachin Ravindra Slams His 5th One-Day International Century, Achieves Feat During SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Huge Feat for Rachin Ravindra

Fastest to 5 centuries in Men's ICC ODI tournaments (by innings): 13 innings* - Rachin Ravindra 🇳🇿 15 innings - Shikhar Dhawan 🇮🇳 20 innings - Herschelle Gibbs 🇿🇦 20 innings - Sourav Ganguly 🇮🇳 24 innings - Saeed Anwar 🇵🇰 24 innings - Rohit Sharma 🇮🇳 #ChampionsTrophy2025 — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) March 5, 2025

