The IPL 2024 auction is underway and Chennai Super Kings has secured the services of New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra who impressed in the recently finished ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. A player good against both pace and spin and him being a left hander, CSK looked for his addition to reinforce their squad. After his inclusion in the CSK squad, elated fans reacted with funny memes and jokes on the prospect of him playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Chennai Super Kings Squad For IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra Sold To CSK For INR 1.80 Crore At Indian Premier League Auction.

Ravindra Bike Ki Chaabi La

When Dhoni says “Ravindra bike ki chaabi la” pic.twitter.com/xejMCIrfQ0 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 19, 2023

Fans Share Memes On The Signing

CSK bought a 24 yr old Rachin Ravindra for 1.8cr #IPL2024Auction pic.twitter.com/agl7S6qYJq — ರಾಮ್_ತೀರ್ಥಹಳ್ಳಿ (@RamThirthahalli) December 19, 2023

Rachin Ravindra in CSK Team Bus

Rachin Ravindra in CSK team bus pic.twitter.com/yIDx2gN6eP — Sukhman (@Superman_Sandhu) December 19, 2023

More Fans Share Memes

CSK getting Rachin Ravindra, after having Jadeja and Santa pic.twitter.com/d0bskSVZVt — Murphy ❁ (@review_retained) December 19, 2023

Ravindra in CSK Middle Order

Ravindra and Mitchell in middle order Lord homecoming 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/bnL9tGcKTQ — Zaddy (@Zaddystan08) December 19, 2023

Rachin Ravindra Value For CSK

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)