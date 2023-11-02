India made their way into the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and became the first team in this edition to achieve the feat as they defeated Sri Lanka dominatingly by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Fans in the stadium celebrated India's memorable victory by singing 'Vande Mataram'. A special moment was created by a packed stadium as they matched lips to the iconic song. India Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal After Beating Sri Lanka by Massive 302 Runs.

Fans Sing 'Vande Mataram' As India Defeat Sri Lanka in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)