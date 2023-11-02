India becomes the first team to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals with massive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium. Put in to bat first, Virat Kohli (88) and Shubman Gill (92) laid the foundation of the innings, which was carried forward and also boosted with a strong finish by Shreyas Iyer (82) helping India reach 357/8. Chasing it, Sri Lanka found themselves in an abyss losing 7 wickets for just 22 runs. They ended up with just 55 with Mohammed Shami taking another five-wicket haul and powering India to the semifinal in style. Mohammed Shami Becomes Highest Wicket Taker For India in ICC Cricket World Cups, Achieves Feat With Five-Wicket Haul During IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match.

India Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal

A record win at Wankhede helps India qualify for the semi-final stage of the #CWC23 🎇#INDvSL📝: https://t.co/BtA9m9MDWT pic.twitter.com/e5aTueJHls — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)