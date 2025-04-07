Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya does it again, and fans have not failed to spot it. The star all-rounder flicked the coin backward, over his head when he and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar came for the toss ahead of the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match. This was not the first time Hardik Pandya made this kind of a strange toss. Fans have called it a "deliberate" practice, as seen against the same opponent RCB in IPL 2024, pointed out by the then RCB captain Faf du Plessis. Hardik Pandya Becomes First-Ever Captain To Take Five-Wicket Haul in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

The Question is 'Why'?

Why Hardik always toss behind his back? Last year also he did the same even Faf was shocked — 𝘿 (@Vk18xCr7) April 7, 2025

'Rigged Toss':

Toss rigged again like last year... Why the fkkk Hardik has flicked toss in backyard... — Krishnendu Ghosh (@Krishnendu55953) April 7, 2025

'Cheated Against Us':

Why does this Hardik flip it back against us and we lose the toss 😭😭 Remember last year they cheated against us on the toss — RCB Paglu 🎀❤️ (@KingKohliiii) April 7, 2025

'Intentionally Thrown':

Fraud MI did fraud again in Toss today, Hardik Pandya intentionally thrown coin far away behind & immediately MI was declared as winner Just give them trophy directly, why even conducting tournament 🤡#MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/eWaOWpVNTN — 𝗩eena Jain (@DrJain21) April 7, 2025

'Afraid of RCB':

Hardik tried the toss trick again. Afraid of RCB again? 😅 — Manish Agrawal (@theindia_united) April 7, 2025

'Deliberately':

Am I the only one who observes how Hardik tosses the coin ? Deliberately away from all, And Rajat called tails, referee said tails and still Hardik decides bat or bowl 🤣#RCBvsMI — Paramatma (@ManavaAHuman) April 7, 2025

'What is This Behaviour':

Hardik tossing coin behind himself. What is this behaviour? He did the same thing against RcB last year. pic.twitter.com/BX8RvG0LoB — BitsRover (@bitsrover) April 7, 2025

