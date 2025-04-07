Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya does it again, and fans have not failed to spot it. The star all-rounder flicked the coin backward, over his head when he and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar came for the toss ahead of the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match. This was not the first time Hardik Pandya made this kind of a strange toss. Fans have called it a "deliberate" practice, as seen against the same opponent RCB in IPL 2024, pointed out by the then RCB captain Faf du Plessis. Hardik Pandya Becomes First-Ever Captain To Take Five-Wicket Haul in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

The Question is 'Why'?

'Rigged Toss':

'Cheated Against Us':

'Intentionally Thrown':

'Afraid of RCB':

'Deliberately': 

'What is This Behaviour':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)