Chasing 270 to win, South Australia chased down their target on Day 4 of the Sheffield Shield 2024-25 Final against Queensland at Adelaide Oval, which witnessed never-before-seen scenes as fans stormed onto the ground, and celebrated the state's four-wicket victory, all while crowding around Jason Sangha and Ben Manenti. South Australia clinched its first Sheffield Shield since last winning the 1995-96 edition, which made the occasion even more special for the hundreds of spectators in attendance at Adelaide Oval. This is also South Australia's 14th Sheffield Shield win. Moises Henriques Retires: Australian All-Rounder Announces Retirement From First-Class Cricket.

Fans Storm Onto Adelaide Oval To Celebrate Win

ABSOLUTE SCENES IN ADELAIDE! South Australia win the #SheffieldShield for the first time in 29 years! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/WpACaA876L — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 29, 2025

